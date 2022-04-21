Anglo American has further to run

The FTSE 100 is sometimes derided as a graveyard for dated business models eking out modest returns on capital. Whether that view is fair is a moot point. But it might come as a surprise to note that one of the index’s ‘old economy’ constituents – resources giant Anglo American (AAL) – has outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis over one, two, three, five and 20 years.