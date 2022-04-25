The six-in-one stock screen

Of the many innovations of the index tracker fund, market weighting might be its greatest feature. By allotting shares in proportion to the size of its constituents, your standard equity index exchange traded fund (ETF) benefits from momentum and automatically sifts a market’s winners from its losers in real time. In the process, the hard yards of research, stock selection, and portfolio weighting are all removed.

But it’s important to know what this misses out. And what an index tracker certainly isn’t, is an equally weighted balance of investment styles.

Indeed, style is a bit of a misnomer when it comes to the diversified equity index. The FTSE 100 might have a reputation as a ‘value’ index full of cheap firms. By contrast, the S&P 500 has become a synonym for expectation-laden ‘growth’ stocks, thanks in large part to the stratospheric rise of a handful of technology giants over the past decade.