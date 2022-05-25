Poised for a profitable recovery

Order book up from £22mn to £32mn since start of 2022 with £13mn scheduled for recognition this year

Post year-end disposal of surplus property for £2.1mn to slash borrowings

Cash neutral position forecast at year-end

Pennant (PEN:36.75p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, is now delivering a sustainable move into profit on the back of a growing order book.

In March 2022, the group was formally awarded a £8.8mn contract by Boeing to supply simulated training systems for the British Army’s new 50 Apache AH-64E helicopter fleet. Chief executive Phil Walker says that £1.8mn of the award will be delivered this year, a further £4.5mn in 2022 and £2.5mn in 2024. Walker also points out that Pennant is gaining real traction from the 2020 acquisition of Absolute Data Group (ADG), a Brisbane-based software company that assists clients to manage vast quantities of maintenance and training data (military aviation, commercial aerospace, and marine, rail, nuclear and automotive sectors).