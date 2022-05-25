/
small companies

Poised for a profitable recovery

An Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors is winning new orders, has cut costs and moved back into profit.
May 25, 2022
  • Order book up from £22mn to £32mn since start of 2022 with £13mn scheduled for recognition this year
  • Post year-end disposal of surplus property for £2.1mn to slash borrowings
  • Cash neutral position forecast at year-end

Pennant (PEN:36.75p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, is now delivering a sustainable move into profit on the back of a growing order book.

In March 2022, the group was formally awarded a £8.8mn contract by Boeing to supply simulated training systems for the British Army’s new 50 Apache AH-64E helicopter fleet. Chief executive Phil Walker says that £1.8mn of the award will be delivered this year, a further £4.5mn in 2022 and £2.5mn in 2024. Walker also points out that Pennant is gaining real traction from the 2020 acquisition of Absolute Data Group (ADG), a Brisbane-based software company that assists clients to manage vast quantities of maintenance and training data (military aviation, commercial aerospace, and marine, rail, nuclear and automotive sectors). 

