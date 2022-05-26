/
Bargain Shares: Playing the value rotation

Simon Thompson highlights four deep value plays from his market-beating annual Bargain Shares Portfolios including three property-related plays and a financial services group
May 26, 2022

When I was selecting companies for my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio I made a conscious decision to target those priced on deep discounts to their sum-of-the-parts valuations in order to create a margin of safety.

The stock selection bias means that the portfolio should outperform weak stock markets due to the absence of higher beta growth stocks, which are likely to be hardest hit in a risk-off environment. Moreover, as monetary conditions tighten, as is now happening on both sides of the Atlantic, investors are more likely to take a more defensive approach in their asset allocation, a positive for my deep value stock selections. This can be seen in the performance figures to date.

The portfolio has posted a total return (TR) of 9.2 per cent since launch on 11 February 2022, outperforming both the FTSE Aim All-Share TR index (11.7 per cent negative return) and FTSE All-Share TR index (1.7 per cent negative return), which despite its heavy weighting to energy and resources stocks is in negative territory.

