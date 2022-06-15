Tap into a data centre winner

Second earnings upgrade since April 2022

New factory expansion completes

Northbridge Industrial Services (NBI: 201p), a fast-growing business that makes, sells and rents load banks and transformers for the commissioning, testing and maintenance of independent, off-grid power sources, has traded well ahead of management's expectations through the first half of this year.

Furthermore, the pipeline for both rental and sales is building for the remainder of the year, prompting the directors to upgrade their full-year guidance for the second time since April. Growth in data centre projects is the key driver, a bull point in my analysis when I initiated coverage, at 125p ('Alpha Report: A high-growth play on the battery storage boom’, 7 September 2021).