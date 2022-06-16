Will the UK escape the worst of the bear market?

Should we be thankful for small mercies? We can still debate whether there is a bear market in London’s shares, but that discussion is pretty much over and done with in the US, as the small table shows.

The bear figures: how the UK and US compare All-Share S&P 500 Trading days 111 116 Rising days 58 49 Falling days 53 67 Index change this year (%) -5.5 -21.3 Change on high (%) -7.4 -21.8 Maximum one-day fall (%) -3.7 -4.0 Source: FactSet; data relate to 2022

When a market drops 5 per cent in almost six months, as has London’s as measured by the FTSE All-Share index, it is meandering with, perhaps, a better-than-even’s chance it will finish the year higher than it began. When it falls over 20 per cent from its high, as in the case of the S&P 500, the US equivalent of the All-Share, then it is a bear market. End of discussion.