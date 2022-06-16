Will the UK escape the worst of the bear market?

Should we be thankful for small mercies? We can still debate whether there is a bear market in London’s shares, but that discussion is pretty much over and done with in the US, as the small table shows.
|The bear figures: how the UK and US compare
|All-Share
|S&P 500
|Trading days
|111
|116
|Rising days
|58
|49
|Falling days
|53
|67
|Index change this year (%)
|-5.5
|-21.3
|Change on high (%)
|-7.4
|-21.8
|Maximum one-day fall (%)
|-3.7
|-4.0
|Source: FactSet; data relate to 2022
When a market drops 5 per cent in almost six months, as has London’s as measured by the FTSE All-Share index, it is meandering with, perhaps, a better-than-even’s chance it will finish the year higher than it began. When it falls over 20 per cent from its high, as in the case of the S&P 500, the US equivalent of the All-Share, then it is a bear market. End of discussion.