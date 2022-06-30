Liontrust sell-off is overdone

Asset managers have seen some of the most punishing share price declines over the past year and Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) is no exception to that general trend.
- Eye-catching levels of income
- Strong balance sheet
- Regulatory tailwinds
- ESG investing impulse remains strong
- AuM under pressure
- Administration expenses rising
Shares in the London-based fund house have fallen by 60 per cent, having capped out last September on the back of rising markets and mounting inflows into environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related investments. Such has been the carnage that it is legitimate to ask whether the fall now represents a sentiment-driven overreaction, rather than anything particular to Liontrust. The question is whether investors should need to look at the company as an interesting investment opportunity in its own right – if, of course, they can look beyond what clearly promises to be turbulent months ahead for the markets on which it depends.