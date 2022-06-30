Liontrust sell-off is overdone

Asset managers have seen some of the most punishing share price declines over the past year and Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) is no exception to that general trend.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Eye-catching levels of income

Strong balance sheet

Regulatory tailwinds

ESG investing impulse remains strong Bear points AuM under pressure

Administration expenses rising

Shares in the London-based fund house have fallen by 60 per cent, having capped out last September on the back of rising markets and mounting inflows into environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related investments. Such has been the carnage that it is legitimate to ask whether the fall now represents a sentiment-driven overreaction, rather than anything particular to Liontrust. The question is whether investors should need to look at the company as an interesting investment opportunity in its own right – if, of course, they can look beyond what clearly promises to be turbulent months ahead for the markets on which it depends.