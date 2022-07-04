Tap into a blue-sky opportunity

Adjusted cash profit of £2mn on 14 per cent higher revenue of £14.9mn in six months to 31 May 2021

First-half free cash flow of £0.4mn and closing net cash of £4.5mn

Nil deferred consideration from Quickline disposal due to global chip supply issues impacting roll-out of 5G equipment

Quickline, a business that is building fixed wireless access (FWA) networks to address the ‘digital divide’ in the UK, has failed to achieve the growth shareholders in BigBlu Broadband (BBB:50p) were hoping for after the Aim-traded technology group sold its stake in the business last year.

BigBlu received £31.1mn in cash on completion, with up to a further £10.1mn payable as deferred contingent consideration subject to performance conditions being met. Although acquirer Northleaf has invested £40mn to accelerate Quickline’s growth since acquisition, the business has only been able to build 41 FWA masts due to challenges securing 5G equipment. This reflects global supply issues in the chip sector and associated delays in the commercial launch of 5G services. As a result, there will be no deferred consideration payable. Although disappointing, BigBlu still retains a 5.08 per cent stake in Quickline worth £7.3mn (12.5p a share), so is still benefiting to a degree from the value Northleaf is creating.