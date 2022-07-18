/
A professional services group offers a 13 per cent free cash flow yield, trades on a 2022 PE ratio of 8 and offers a 5.5 per cent dividend yield even though the board expects to deliver 22 per cent profit growth this year.
Lock into a bumper free cash-flow yield
July 18, 2022
  • Trading in line with 22 per cent forecast annual growth in both pre-tax profit and earnings per share (EPS)
  • Memory Crystal’s cash profit margins improve from 17 to 27 per cent
  • Convex Capital is working on 20 M&A deals

RBG (RBGP:89p), a professional services group that encompasses one of London’s mid-tier law firms (Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal), litigation funding arm LionFish and corporate finance boutique Convex Capital, has released a reassuring pre-close trading update ahead of half-year results on 13 September 2022.

It brings into sharp focus the valuation anomaly with sector peers. Despite trading in line with Singer Capital Market’s full-year estimates that point to 22 per cent growth in both 2022 pre-tax profit and EPS to £13.1mn and 10.9p, respectively, the shares are rated on a 2022 price/earnings (PE) ratio of 8, materially below sector peers even though trading has been robust across the board.

