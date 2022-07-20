A royal investment opportunity

Change of investment strategy to maximise cash returns to shareholders

Cash from sale of industrial property portfolio and Hudson quarter to be returned to shareholders after debt settled.

Palace Capital (PCA:280p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit which has a portfolio bias towards regional offices, industrial warehouses and retail warehouses, has amended the strategy it outlined last month to reposition the group as an ESG driven regional office market specialist (‘On the hunt for small-cap property bargains’, 11 June 2022). It’s well worth noting.

That’s because following shareholder feedback, the board will now focus on maximising cash returns. Assuming the group is successful in selling off eight industrial properties (book value £46.5mn), as seems highly likely given the strength of the asset class, net proceeds after debt repayments will be distributed to shareholders by either a special dividend or tender offer.