Profit from the European energy crisis

Major resource upgrade at Anchois Gas development

Analysts upgrade target prices from 51p to 63p, or three times current share price

Chariot (CHAR:19.25p), an African-focused energy group, has announced a major resource upgrade to its low-cost flagship Anchois Gas development, offshore of Morocco.

Following the successful drilling of the Anchois-2 appraisal well, the group has released an independent resource report that indicates 82 per cent higher 1C contingent resources of 365bn cubic feet (Bcf), 2C contingent resources of 637Bcf (76 per cent upgrade) and a near 50 per cent increase in 2U prospective resources to 754Bcf (49 to 61 per cent geological chance of success). The validation by a third-party is a significant step forward at Anchois, ahead of first gas in 2025.