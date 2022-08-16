Bargain Shares: Capitalising on Nasdaq’s rally

Net asset value (NAV) declines 25 per cent to $210mn (668¢ a share) in first half of 2022

Revaluations of holdings in Bolt and Backblaze explain $72mn portfolio valuation reduction

40 per cent share price discount to spot NAV

Half-year results from TMT Investments (TMT:416¢), a venture capital company with a portfolio of high-growth, internet-based companies, bear the scars of this year’s larger-cap public market technology sector sell-off which has also impacted valuations of privately held start-ups.

The group’s largest holding is a 1.26 per cent stake in international taxi and food delivery company Bolt – worth $103.3mn (£85.4mn) following a €628mn (£532mn) fundraising round in January 2022. At 30 June 2022, the holding was marked down 28 per cent in value to $74.3mn to reflect comparable valuations of listed rivals Uber Technologies (US:UBER) and Lyft (US:LYFT), both of which were heavily de-rated in the first half of 2022. However, their stock prices have since bounced back by 54 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, suggesting that TMT’s holding in Bolt is likely to be materially revalued upwards in the annual results.