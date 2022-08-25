Carnival sailing on thinning liquidity

The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic looked bad for lots of companies. However, few were in the public eye as much Carnival (CCL).

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Short Term Bull points World's biggest cruise line operator

Operating cash flow now positive

Bookings nearly at pre-pandemic levels Bear points Fuel costs soaring

Debt markets closing

Further equity raises possible

The cruise operator’s Diamond Princess ship featured nightly on news bulletins around the world after infections spread through the vessel, which Japanese authorities quarantined at the port of Yokohama for three weeks. At one stage, more than half of the world’s confirmed cases outside China were on board and 13 passengers died.