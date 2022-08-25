/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Carnival sailing on thinning liquidity

The world's biggest cruise operator may not have finished tapping shareholders for cash.
Carnival sailing on thinning liquidity
August 25, 2022

The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic looked bad for lots of companies. However, few were in the public eye as much Carnival (CCL).

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points
  • World's biggest cruise line operator
  • Operating cash flow now positive
  • Bookings nearly at pre-pandemic levels 
Bear points
  • Fuel costs soaring
  • Debt markets closing
  • Further equity raises possible

The cruise operator’s Diamond Princess ship featured nightly on news bulletins around the world after infections spread through the vessel, which Japanese authorities quarantined at the port of Yokohama for three weeks. At one stage, more than half of the world’s confirmed cases outside China were on board and 13 passengers died.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data