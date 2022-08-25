Carnival sailing on thinning liquidity

The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic looked bad for lots of companies. However, few were in the public eye as much Carnival (CCL).
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points
- World's biggest cruise line operator
- Operating cash flow now positive
- Bookings nearly at pre-pandemic levels
Bear points
- Fuel costs soaring
- Debt markets closing
- Further equity raises possible
The cruise operator’s Diamond Princess ship featured nightly on news bulletins around the world after infections spread through the vessel, which Japanese authorities quarantined at the port of Yokohama for three weeks. At one stage, more than half of the world’s confirmed cases outside China were on board and 13 passengers died.