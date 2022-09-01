/
Costain bull case no longer built on sand

Profitable, plugged into growth trends and trading below book value, Costain's shares look to have bottomed
September 1, 2022

There are many reasons why investors might avoid Costain (COST), starting with the company’s line of business.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Long-term infrastructure demand
  • Shares priced just above cash
  • Recent swing to profitability
Bear points
  • Poor track record
  • Sector inflation and logistics issues

At their core, building contractors are service businesses with no economic moat. While reputation matters, what one competitor does can often be easily done by another.

