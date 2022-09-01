Costain bull case no longer built on sand

There are many reasons why investors might avoid Costain (COST), starting with the company’s line of business.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Long-term infrastructure demand

Shares priced just above cash

Recent swing to profitability Bear points Poor track record

Sector inflation and logistics issues

At their core, building contractors are service businesses with no economic moat. While reputation matters, what one competitor does can often be easily done by another.