Risk of a sterling crisis

I am becoming increasingly concerned that this year’s sell-off in sterling – the currency has slumped 14 per cent against the US dollar – could accelerate in the coming months.

For starters, UK inflation expectations continue to rise. The latest forecast from Goldman Sachs suggest UK CPI could hit 22 per cent in January 2023 if wholesale energy prices hold at current elevated levels. This is ratcheting up pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to continue aggressively tightening monetary policy, hence why the yield on two-year government bonds spiked one percentage point to 2.84 per cent in August, and futures markets are pricing in a rise in BoE base rate to 4 per cent by May 2023.

Higher interest rates are driving up the interest bill on the UK debt mountain, a quarter of which is index-linked, at a time when an urgent fiscal response is needed to address the deepening cost of living crisis millions of households now face. It’s going to be costly, worsening the budget deficit and increasing debt issuance. The situation is compounded by ongoing sterling weakness that is exacerbating UK inflation and the current account deficit. Sterling could get hammered. Increasing exposure to companies with overseas earnings is the right call, but be careful.