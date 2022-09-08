Cheap power: US Solar Fund at an attractive discount

The volatility in energy markets has been a boon for investors. Just check the profits and payouts coming from the oil and gas giants, or smaller fry such as Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP).

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Long-term power agreements lock in dividends

Gearing below target, expansion potential

Managers' record of tackling discount

Goldman Sachs asset sale shows quality Bear points No exposure to wholesale power price highs

Developments in recent days – namely Russia’s closure of Nord Stream 1 and Opec’s reversal of planned oil supply increases – suggest this period of plenty could go on for some time. But what if you’re looking for a set-and-forget stock that is neither likely to be at the top of the cycle now or in the coming months?