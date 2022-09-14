Profit from climate change

Climate change and this year’s turmoil in Eastern Europe have reinforced the reality that energy security and sustainability remain at the forefront of global agendas, factors that add further weight to the investment case for Chariot (CHAR:19.35p), a £185mn market capitalisation African-focused energy group focused on developing and delivering transitional energy projects.

During the summer, the group announced a major resource upgrade to its low-cost flagship Anchois Gas development, offshore of Morocco (‘Profit from the European energy crisis’, 26 July 2022). An independent resource report indicated 82 per cent higher 1C contingent resources of 365bn cubic feet (Bcf), 2C contingent resources of 637Bcf (76 per cent upgrade) and a near 50 per cent increase in 2U prospective resources to 754Bcf.

With investment bank Societe Generale leading the project financing, a tie-in agreement signed earlier this month to provide access to the major Maghreb Europe Gas pipeline, offtake and strategic partnering discussions ongoing, and Environmental and Social Impact Assessments underway, Chariot’s board are looking to reach Final Investment Decision as soon as possible and start generating material cash flows thereafter. An oversubscribed placing and open offer raised $29.5mn at the end of the first half, so with net funds of $23.4mnn Chariot is well capitalised to extract the best deal possible.