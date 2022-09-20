A lowly rated recovery play with near-term catalysts

Interim pre-tax profit and EPS up 53 per cent to £13.6mn and 9.3p on 42 per cent higher revenue of £68.6mn

Cash collections from settled cases rise 20 per cent to £67.9mn

Closing net debt of £74.2mn

Demand for hire vehicles shows no sign of abating at Anexo (ANX:114p), a provider of a complete litigation claims process focused on the recovery of credit hire and repair costs for the impecunious non-fault motorist involved in a road traffic accident.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Civil Liabilities Act (2022) forced many of Anexo’s rivals to downsize or withdraw from the market, factors that are playing into Anexo’s hands. Also, statistics show that motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to personal injury in non-fault accidents, so management has been increasing the focus on this segment of the market. In fact, motorcycles are set to account for 80 per cent of the group’s fleet by the year-end, thus driving higher returns from investment given that these claims have similar value as a car claim but require materially less take-on costs.