Strix’s profits boil dry

Interim pre-tax profit declines 12 per cent to £11.6mn

Full-year earnings guidance lowered by more than 10 per cent

Maintained half year dividend of 2.75p a share

Shares in Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:116p), a global leader in the manufacture and design of kettle safety controls and components for water heating and filtration products, sold off 18 per cent on results day after the board reined back their full-year pre-tax profit guidance range to £27mn to £29mn, well below consensus estimates (£30.5mn to £32.4mn) and last year’s result (£32.2mn).

In the first half, pre-tax profit declined 12 per cent to £11.6mn on seven per cent lower revenue of £50.7mn, with sales in peripheral geographies being adversely impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine while macroeconomic headwinds are subduing demand in the kettle category in key export markets. Divisional revenue declined by almost 12 per cent to £34.8mn in the six-month trading period with revenue in key regulated markets of the UK and Europe being almost 20 per cent lower.