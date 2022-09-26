Bargain shares: Record results and a bright future

Record annual pre-tax profit of £30mn buoyed by disposals

Advisory business cash profit up two-thirds to £4.1mn

Aim-traded Tavistock Investments (TAVI:8.25p), a financial services group that has more than 175 advisers across the UK helping more than 40,000 clients look after £4bn of investments, has delivered a 30-fold increase in annual pre-tax profit to £30mn, buoyed by the sale of its multi-asset manager, Tavistock Wealth, to discretionary fund manager Titan Wealth in the summer of 2021.

The £20mn initial cash consideration from the disposal transformed Tavistock’s balance sheet, almost trebling net asset value to £43.5mn and wiping out all borrowings. The group closed the financial year with net cash of £15.2mn (2.7p a share). Tavistock is also entitled to contingent consideration of £20mn (3.6p a share) linked to the maintenance of an agreed level of gross revenue and payable in three equal cash annual instalments.