Three small caps on steroids

Our ever-volatile leveraged value screen trounced its benchmark over the past year. Can it sustain its gains?
September 26, 2022

It’s been a piteous year for this column. Of the 30 annual stock screens we have run in 2022 to date, just 11 have beaten their benchmarks. Growth, quality, value, recovery, income – you name it – almost any factor-based stock-picking strategy deployed last year has struggled, often in a big way.

So it’s with a sense of relief that we can report a rare bout of stunning outperformance this week, courtesy of our Small Caps on Steroids screen. The four stocks selected by our high-risk, high-leverage approach in September 2021 not only beat the screen’s benchmark but trounced it.

Despite a big reverse from one of its members – construction and infrastructure services group Kier (KIE) – the selections produced a 20.4 per cent total return, some 42.8 percentage points above the average return from the two UK indices it aims to better.

