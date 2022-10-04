The No-Thought portfolio strikes back

In the third quarter of 2022, investors would have been better off shorting the FTSE 350 than owning it.

Although the index’s 10 largest constituents posted a total return of 0.9 per cent in the period – thanks to the resilience of the sterling-priced shares of dollar-earning resources companies – horrible sentiment across the rest of the market led to a decline of 4.4 per cent in simple price returns, or 3.4 per cent once dividends are factored in.

Given this torrid backdrop, our No-Thought portfolio did pretty well in the three months to 30 September. The screen, which takes its quarterly selections from the blue-chip index, was up 2.4 per cent in simple share price terms, or 3.3 per cent including dividends. On either measure, outperformance was around 6.7 per cent.