/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

The No-Thought portfolio strikes back

A heavy allocation to shorts worked wonders in the third quarter
The No-Thought portfolio strikes back
October 4, 2022

In the third quarter of 2022, investors would have been better off shorting the FTSE 350 than owning it.

Although the index’s 10 largest constituents posted a total return of 0.9 per cent in the period – thanks to the resilience of the sterling-priced shares of dollar-earning resources companies – horrible sentiment across the rest of the market led to a decline of 4.4 per cent in simple price returns, or 3.4 per cent once dividends are factored in.

Given this torrid backdrop, our No-Thought portfolio did pretty well in the three months to 30 September. The screen, which takes its quarterly selections from the blue-chip index, was up 2.4 per cent in simple share price terms, or 3.3 per cent including dividends. On either measure, outperformance was around 6.7 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data