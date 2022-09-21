Ten soaring blue chips

Depending on how you measure things, there have been either two or three distinct shifts in equity market sentiment in the three months since we last ran our Momentum Classics screen.

Movements in the FTSE 100, from which the screen’s selections are drawn on a quarterly basis, have been especially jumpy. The index spent the first couple of weeks of the period selling off. Then, starting midway through July and continuing well into August, we saw a summer rally. That ended abruptly at the start of September, as a slew of bearish economic data grounded positive sentiment.

The net result was a 1 per cent rise in the UK’s blue-chip index. At least, that was the result in sterling terms. Priced in dollars, the market fell 4 per cent, compared with quarterly rises in both the MSCI World and S&P 500. In fact, so weak was the pound’s performance against the greenback in the period that US shares appeared to jump 10 per cent when seen through the lens of a sterling-denominated portfolio. International stocks’ late June down-leg is also much less visible from this perspective.