FTSE 100 stocks with momentum

Despite plenty of market and economic gloom this year, the FTSE 100 has put in a solid performance.

Resilience in the UK’s blue-chip index has been most apparent in the last quarter, thanks in large part to the outsized weighting of resources companies and global banks. Dollar earners have done well, so too sellers of both commodities and lending products.

For most stocks, however, it was another choppy period. The index’s median performer since 15 March – asset manager Legal & General (LGEN) – fell 3 per cent, along with three-fifths of constituents.