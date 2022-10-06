Should you buy an annuity now?

Earlier this year, we reported that rising interest rates had made annuity rates considerably more attractive, and these could rise further if interest rates continue to increase ('A new dawn for annuities?', IC, 5 August 2022). Two months on, this is very much the case, not only because interest rates have risen but also because gilt (UK government bond) yields have risen due to concerns about the UK's financial health after last month’s mini-Budget. Annuity rates are set according to the levels of these, as well as personal factors such as your age and health.

For example, taking some of the top annuity rates available as of 29 September, a 65-year-old could purchase a single life, level, five-year guaranteed annuity that pays an annual income of £6,994 for £100,000, according to Hargreaves Lansdown. This is up from an annual income of £4,989 a year ago. If you are older, the top rates are even higher: at age 75, £100,000 could buy a single life, level, five-year guaranteed annuity tha pays an annual income of £9,108.