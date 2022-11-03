Britain's future technology winners

Net asset value per share rises 27 per cent to £48.7mn (88.5p a share)

Annual pre-tax profit of £10.9mn in 12 months to 30 June 2022

Fair value of equity portfolio increases 24 per cent to £39.7mn

Cash balance of £4.4mn boosted post year-end

Edinburgh-based Frontier IP (FIPP:67p), a technology investment company that provides commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, has delivered another impressive year of growth, buoyed by £10.9mn of unrealised gains and a realised profit of £2.9mn on the £6.5mn part disposal of its holding in Nasdaq-listed Exscientia (US:EXAI), a clinical-stage pharma technology company pioneering the use of AI to design new drugs.

Since the financial year-end, Frontier has sold a further £3.4mn of shares in Exscientia to lift its pro-forma cash pile to £7.7mn (14p a share). This means the company has realised almost £10mn of cash proceeds from an investment that originally cost £2,000 and still retains a stake worth £5mn. Importantly, Exscientia is not only well capitalised, having more than $730mn (£652mn) of balance sheet cash, but has forged important partnerships with some of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, and institutions such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The University of Dundee spin-out has potential to reap $5.2bn of milestones and royalties from these partnerships, too.