Sixteen Momentum Monsters

Should investors go full Michael Gove and dispense with the experts? In ordinary conditions (more on how ‘ordinary’ is defined below) there’s a reasonable argument that they should.

As the American journalist James Surowiecki has shown in his study of collective decision-making, The Wisdom of Crowds, “groups are remarkably intelligent, and are often smarter than the smartest people in them”. This, Surowiecki says, is thanks to the greater diversity of opinion, independence of members, decentralisation and aggregation that exists in a large, disparate group.

No matter how well informed, the same group’s smartest expert can never harness these conditions, and so will sometimes struggle to forecast with the same degree of accuracy.