Bargain Shares: On the hunt for micro-cap bargains

Net asset value (NAV) per share down 18 per cent since 28 February 2022

Share price discount to NAV widens from 14.8 to 24.3 per cent

Cash accounts for 14 per cent of total portfolio

The savage bear market in small-cap stocks has hit the performance of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (DSM:53p). Although the company’s NAV per share held up relatively well in the first half to 31 August 2022, falling by 6.7 per cent to 79.7p – less than half the fall in the FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index – the market carnage in the 10 weeks since the period end has sent NAV per share down to 70p.

Investors have become more risk averse, too, hence why the share price discount to NAV has widened by almost 10 percentage points to a hefty 24.3 per cent since February. The two factors explain why the company’s share price has declined from around my 69p entry point when I reviewed the performance of my 2021 Bargain Share Portfolio in mid-February this year. On any measure the well diversified portfolio is undervalued.