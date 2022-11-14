Farming a bumper harvest

Fifth earnings upgrade since March 2022

Favourable trading conditions across all core activities

Specialist agricultural products supplier Wynnstay (WYN:635p) has upgraded profit guidance for the fifth time since March this year.

In early September, a combination of ongoing upward pressure on fertiliser prices, stock gains, better trading margins and significantly higher grain trading volumes forced house broker Shore Capital to push through a 26 per cent profit upgrade. Favourable trading conditions have continued across all core activities since then, notably in both grain and fertiliser categories, so much so that analysts have upgraded their estimates by a further 11 per cent. Shore Capital now predicts an eye-catching 87 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to £21.5mn on 39 per cent higher revenue of £695mn in the 12 months to 31 October 2022. On this basis, expect earnings per share (EPS) of 78.7p and a dividend of 16.6p.