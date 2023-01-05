Climb the lithium ladder with Albemarle

In 2022, the lithium price exploded. This was because demand from a recovering auto industry leapt and the miners of the metal had not yet caught up. Despite this exact event being forecast well in advance, and near-desperation from global carmakers to secure supplies, miners’ hopes of increasing output to meet demand were frustrated by a mix of investor and financier hesitation and governments’ slow or oppositional permitting policies.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Soaring lithium demand

Established player

Integrated model cushions price swings

US/China split operations Bear points Lithium price could drop in 2023

Weak investor sentiment

While lithium is a somewhat opaque market, Australian operator Pilbara Minerals helpfully publishes the prices suppliers are willing to pay for its spodumene product, which is 6 per cent pure lithium. This has risen from $1,800 (£1,469) a tonne at the end of 2021 to over $4,800 a tonne for the September quarter. That spodumene is then refined into lithium hydroxide, which is then turned into the stuff in lithium-ion batteries.