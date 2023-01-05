/
Climb the lithium ladder with Albemarle

The US-listed lithium mining and processing giant will ride out the coming ‘wall of supply’
January 5, 2023

In 2022, the lithium price exploded. This was because demand from a recovering auto industry leapt and the miners of the metal had not yet caught up. Despite this exact event being forecast well in advance, and near-desperation from global carmakers to secure supplies, miners’ hopes of increasing output to meet demand were frustrated by a mix of investor and financier hesitation and governments’ slow or oppositional permitting policies.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Soaring lithium demand
  • Established player
  • Integrated model cushions price swings
  • US/China split operations
Bear points
  • Lithium price could drop in 2023
  • Weak investor sentiment

While lithium is a somewhat opaque market, Australian operator Pilbara Minerals helpfully publishes the prices suppliers are willing to pay for its spodumene product, which is 6 per cent pure lithium. This has risen from $1,800 (£1,469) a tonne at the end of 2021 to over $4,800 a tonne for the September quarter. That spodumene is then refined into lithium hydroxide, which is then turned into the stuff in lithium-ion batteries. 

