How to take your pension tax-free lump sum

You don't have to withdraw all of your pension tax-free sum straight away

Postponing taking it gives your investments a chance to recover from market falls and can have tax benefits

There are different ways to access the sum flexibly

Taking a quarter of your pension as cash as soon as you are able to without owing a penny to the taxman sounds tempting. This sum of money could enable many things, from buying that car you have always wanted, a holiday of a lifetime or a home makeover. But whether or not it makes sense to take cash from your pension when you first retire very much depends on your circumstances, and it might pay off to wait or space out the withdrawals over years – especially in the current market environment.