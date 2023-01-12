Time to bank a fivefold return from this tech stock

Sales volumes in printhead business impacted by uncertainty in China

Higher inventory levels to ensure availability of supply cuts net cash by a third to £8.6mn

Impact of China disruption and input cost increases lead to earnings downgrades

Cambridge-based Xaar (XAR:179p), a leader in the development of inkjet technology and maker of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, has exceeded 2022 revenue estimates but has lowered forward earnings guidance materially.

The group delivered organic revenue growth of 9 per cent in 2022, lifting turnover by almost a quarter to £74mn after accounting for the contribution from recent acquisitions, both of which have been successfully integrated. Although the product print systems business delivered 36 per cent sales growth year on year, buoyed by structural and organisational changes, analysts at Panmure Gordon estimate that the larger printhead business only increased revenue by 3 per cent due to ongoing challenges in China, both in terms of sales to Chinese customers and, indirectly, through supply chains used by non-Chinese customers. Xaar’s management team expects the printhead unit to continue to be affected by the issues in China in the short term as the spread of Covid-19 disrupts the reopening of the economy after the country’s zero-Covid policy was removed.