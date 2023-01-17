A winning stock in a cost of living crisis

Annual results beat upgraded forecasts

Buoyant first-quarter trading update prompts more upgrades

Eye-catching annual results from Middlesbrough-based financial services group Ramsdens (RFX:216.5p) were flagged up in a pre-close trading update when house broker Liberum Capital pushed through mid-singlee-digit increases in its earnings per share (EPS) estimates to 18.5p (2022) and 20.1p (2023) (‘Bargain basement value opportunity’, 7 November 2022). Strong trading in foreign currency exchange (gross profit quadrupled to £12.7mn, accounting for a third of the group total), jewellery sales (revenue and gross profit both increased almost 50 per cent to £27.1mn and £10.3mn, respectively), and precious metal buying (gross profit up 56 per cent to £6.6mn) were key drivers last year.

In the event, Ramsdens smashed Liberum’s upgraded 2022 forecast, delivering underlying EPS of 20.7p. The directors provided a bullish first-quarter trading update for the new financial year, too, prompting Liberum to raise its 2023 EPS estimate by a further 5 per cent to 21.3p, a conservative estimate in my view for multiple reasons.