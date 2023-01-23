Good and bad small cap surprises

I am always on the hunt for operationally geared companies with asset-light business models that earn a high return on equity and generate positive free cash flow. This type of business should be able to recycle cash flow to enhance shareholder value, while offering potential to outpace earnings guidance in a positive sales cycle.

Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS:87p), a leading challenger brand in banking and international payments, offers exactly that. In early December, analysts upgraded their revenue and earnings estimates, and have been forced to do so again after Equals reported 59 per cent higher annual revenue of £69.7mn, lifted gross profit by 39 per cent to £33.6mn and delivered cash profit marginally above £12mn (6 per cent beat), representing 79 per cent growth year on year. Net cash is up a third to £15mn (8.3p a share), too.

Analysts at house broker Canaccord Genuity expect current-year cash profit to rise to £15.5mn on revenue of £80mn – conservative-looking estimates – to deliver a third higher earnings per share (EPS) of 6.4p. This implies the shares are rated on a modest cash-adjusted price/earnings (PE) ratio of 12.3 and enterprise value to cash profit multiple of nine. I reiterate my 144p target (‘Profiting from SMEs, 7 September 2022), or almost double my 77p entry point (Alpha Research: ‘A high tech fintech payments opportunity’, 8 April 2022). Buy.