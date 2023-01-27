Two gems with high yields and room to rise

It’s only sensible to run with a holding until the valuation becomes excessive or the investment case alters.

A good example is Record (REC: 98p), a currency manager that is reaping the benefits of organic growth initiatives, diversifying its product mix into higher-margin scalable products and acting as currency manager to asset managers. The shares have delivered a 165 per cent total return (TR) since I included them in my 2018 Bargain Shares Portfolio, during which time the FTSE Aim All-Share TR index has shed 14 per cent of its value.

The latest third-quarter results suggest the outperformance is set to continue. Record delivered 6 per cent higher assets under management equivalent (AUMe) of $86bn (£71.5bn), buoyed by $0.6bn of funds inflows, and $4.3bn of positive foreign exchange movements and mandate volatility targeting. The business continues to serve its clients well, earning £3mn of performance fees, almost doubling the total to £5.8mn in the nine months to 31 December 2022.