/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Two gems with high yields and room to rise

Simon Thompson highlights a currency manager and building services contractor with share prices that could keep growing
Two gems with high yields and room to rise
January 27, 2023

It’s only sensible to run with a holding until the valuation becomes excessive or the investment case alters.

A good example is Record (REC: 98p), a currency manager that is reaping the benefits of organic growth initiatives, diversifying its product mix into higher-margin scalable products and acting as currency manager to asset managers. The shares have delivered a 165 per cent total return (TR) since I included them in my 2018 Bargain Shares Portfolio, during which time the FTSE Aim All-Share TR index has shed 14 per cent of its value.

The latest third-quarter results suggest the outperformance is set to continue. Record delivered 6 per cent higher assets under management equivalent (AUMe) of $86bn (£71.5bn), buoyed by $0.6bn of funds inflows, and $4.3bn of positive foreign exchange movements and mandate volatility targeting. The business continues to serve its clients well, earning £3mn of performance fees, almost doubling the total to £5.8mn in the nine months to 31 December 2022.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data