small companies

Profiting from explosive data centre growth

A building services contractor has raised full-year revenue guidance by 10 per cent, has a £1bn pipeline of tender opportunities and already has two-thirds of 2023 revenue guidance covered.
July 18, 2022
  • First half revenue up 49 per cent to a record £206mn
  • Interim pre-tax profit and EPS almost treble to £5.5mn and 10.48p
  • First half dividend per share up 60 per cent to 1.25p

Business is booming for building services contractor TClarke (CTO:163p), so much so that the directors raised their full-year revenue guidance by 10 per cent to £450mn. The implication being that record first half revenue of £206mn will accelerate to £244mn in the second half.

TClarke’s record order book of £586mn is not only 10 per cent higher than at the start of the year, but effectively covers all the second half revenue as well as two-thirds of the £500mn turnover forecast in 2023. Moreover, the group has bids worth more than £1bn in the tender pipeline, and boasts a book-to-bill ratio of at least 100 per cent, so it’s reasonable to expect quarterly revenues to hold in the £100mn to £150mn range.

