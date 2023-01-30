More good news to come for this commodities royalty company

Sale of pre-production gold royalty portfolio for 143 per cent profit

Fourth-quarter royalties rise 46 per cent on prior quarter

Profits forecast to ramp up this year

A pre-close trading update from Trident Royalties (TRR:50p) highlights the material progress the commodity royalty group has made in the past 12 months.

Total royalty revenue increased nearly eightfold to $13.8mn (£11.1mn) last year including $3.5mn in the final quarter, a 46 per cent rise on the previous quarter. Each royalty either met or exceeded the forecasts of joint house broker Tamesis Partners. The notable outperformers were offtakes from the group’s gold portfolio and the iron ore royalty from Koolyanobbing, Western Australia. It means the group should record a small net profit of $0.8mn for 2022, while the ongoing strong momentum supports analysts’ estimates that net profit could rise eightfold to $5.5mn in the current financial year.