Bargain shares and a high yield with this developer

Interim pre-tax profit rises 80 per cent to £18.7mn on 53 per cent higher revenue of £116mn

First half EPS of 52.2p covers 72 per cent of full-year estimates

Net asset value per share rises a third to 602p

Hargreaves Services (HSP:430p), a diversified industrial services group and brownfield land developer, has delivered eye-catching results for the six months to 30 November 2022.

The group’s services business put in a storming performance, lifting revenue by half to £108mn and trebling operating profit to £9mn. It has more than 50 term and framework contracts, most of which have inflation-related escalation clauses to insulate the group from pricing pressures. The HS2 earthmoving contract was the key contributor, but even after discounting the positive impact it had, the division still delivered 8.7 per cent revenue growth on the back of work on engineering projects.