Bed down with this well-run growth stock

The hotel sector has been through three challenging years. First came the pandemic’s closed doors, disruption and plunging sales, then followed cost inflation, labour shortages and margin pressures. Now, near-term demand must reckon with weak consumer confidence. No wonder hotel numbers are shrinking; the latest report from market research group CGA and consultancy AlixPartners found that the number of UK sites fell by 3 per cent between December 2021 and 2022. Independent operators fared the worst, with a 10 per cent contraction at “accommodation-led venues” over the period.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Market share gains

German growth opportunity

Increased expansion plans

Asset-backed balance sheet Bear points Recession could hit demand

Weak food and beverage trading

But this downturn in property numbers has played neatly into the hands of Whitbread (WTB). The Premier Inn hotel owner and UK market leader pointed to “the decline in commercial supply” in its January trading update as a trend that is supporting its “strong” pricing. While the independent hotel sector estate contracts, Whitbread is expanding. In October, the chain operator raised its long-term target in the UK and Ireland to 125,000 rooms, up from 110,000 previously. The current estate is around 82,700 rooms.