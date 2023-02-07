Beat tax rises with a flexible income plan

If you rely on your investments to provide income, you probably weren't pleased to see the latest Link Group UK Dividend Monitor forecast that UK dividends will fall 2.8 per cent in 2023. It also comes as the first of two cuts to dividend and capital gains tax (CGT) allowances takes effect in April. But you can mitigate the effects of these by doing something you should be doing anyway – being flexible about how and from where you take income.

First, use all your allowances and draw from different accounts. You can take income and gains from individual savings accounts (Isas) tax-free, so hold as many of your investments as you can in these. You can put £20,000 a year into this wrapper and if you are married or in a civil partnership also make use of your spouse’s allowance so that, together, you have a £40,000 annual allowance. If your spouse doesn't have assets to put into Isas, you can transfer unwrapped assets in your name to them without incurring CGT.

Investments in pensions can also grow and deliver income without incurring tax, however you may be taxed at your marginal income tax rate on anything you take from them in excess of your 25 per cent tax-free lump sum. Taking the tax-free money and making annual withdrawals up to the value of your personal allowance of £12,570 could be an option. But if you already receive the state pension this uses up most of your annual personal allowance. And if you are looking to leave assets to your children it is probably best to draw from other assets first, as pensions can be passed to beneficiaries without incurring inheritance tax.