Where renewable energy trusts are investing

With renewable energy infrastructure trusts continuing to stand out, we examine the different offerings

How specialist should you go?

High dividend yields, a compelling investment theme and a level of inflation protection are just three reasons renewable energy infrastructure trusts remained popular in a difficult 2022. The Association of Investment Companies sector for such funds raised £1.5bn last year despite weak market sentiment, and 13 of 22 trusts in that group delivered a positive share price total return. The sector also continues to offer plenty of interesting buying opportunities, with many trusts trading on share price discounts to net asset value (NAV) and juicy yields.

But which trust is best for you? That question can be difficult to answer, especially as a relatively new asset class continues to evolve. New trusts have emerged in recent years focusing on specialist areas such as battery storage and energy efficiency, while more generalist funds have in many cases expanded their investment remit by geography or asset class. It can be worth breaking some of these differences down before conducting further research.