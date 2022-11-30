/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Renewable energy infrastructure trusts hold out against extra profits levy

Renewable energy trusts are on more solid ground now that we know what the windfall tax for the sector looks like
Renewable energy infrastructure trusts hold out against extra profits levy
November 30, 2022
  • The price level of the electricity generator levy is lower than hoped
  • But asset valuations are holding up thanks to power prices and inflation
  • Most renewable energy trusts are still trading at a discount

Renewable energy infrastructure trusts are taking a relatively small hit from the electricity generator levy, as its effect on their net asset value (NAV) is offset by high power prices and inflation in the latest round of portfolio updates – but share prices are still recovering quite slowly.

In the 17 November Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that a temporary 45 per cent levy would apply on the “extraordinary returns” being made by electricity generators. The levy affects electricity sold above £75 per megawatt hour (MWh), but only if generation is above 100GWh per year and after a £10mn allowance.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data