Renewable energy infrastructure trusts hold out against extra profits levy

The price level of the electricity generator levy is lower than hoped But asset valuations are holding up thanks to power prices and inflation Most renewable energy trusts are still trading at a discount

Renewable energy infrastructure trusts are taking a relatively small hit from the electricity generator levy, as its effect on their net asset value (NAV) is offset by high power prices and inflation in the latest round of portfolio updates – but share prices are still recovering quite slowly.

In the 17 November Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that a temporary 45 per cent levy would apply on the “extraordinary returns” being made by electricity generators. The levy affects electricity sold above £75 per megawatt hour (MWh), but only if generation is above 100GWh per year and after a £10mn allowance.