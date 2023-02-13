/
Why Kape Technologies' buyout offer is easy to refuse

Offer is at odds with cyber security firm's high growth prospects, says small-cap stockpicking expert Simon Thompson
February 13, 2023

Cyber security software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE:290.5p) has received an underwhelming cash offer of $3.44 (285p) from majority shareholder Unikmind, a company wholly owned by Tedi Sagi, the founder of gaming software group Playtech (PTEC). It values Kape’s equity at $1.5bn (£1.21bn) and on an enterprise valuation of $1.6bn.

It’s hardly generous, valuing the group on 9.3 times last year’s cash profit to enterprise valuation, or half the multiple (19 times) that NortonLifeLock paid for rival Avast. A prospective 2023 cash profit multiple of 8.1 to enterprise value represents a 42 per cent discount to Kape’s average rating over the past five years, too. Based on Progressive Equity Research’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimate of 44¢ (37p), the exit forward price/earnings (PE) ratio is 7.7.

Moreover, the offer is 15 per cent below the 337.5p placing and retail offer price when Kape raised $354mn to fund the $936mn acquisition of ExpressVPN in 2021, and modestly above last autumn’s 265p placing and retail offer price when the group raised $222.5mn.

