'Can I bequeath my near-£1mn pension without paying tax?'

I am 72 and have pensions with a value close to the lifetime allowance. I have two daughters, one resident in the UK and one resident in the US, where she is married to an American. Until July 2022, my US-based daughter kept her UK home and let it. She continues to do tax returns in respect of the income and, following the recent sale of her UK home, the capital gain. I would like to nominate my two daughters as the main beneficiaries of my pension, and my granddaughters as the beneficiaries of a small percentage of it. What are the UK tax consequences for my US-based daughter if I die before or after age 75? Could she retain the money as an invested pension in the UK and what if she takes it to invest in the US? What from a UK tax perspective would be best for her? JG

Jason Porter, director at Blevins Franks Financial Management, says:

We have assumed that this is a money-purchase or defined-contribution scheme rather than a defined-benefit (DB) scheme.

From a UK perspective, if the pension holder dies before age 75, their beneficiaries would receive the benefits from the pension scheme free of UK tax provided that they are paid within two years of the pension scheme provider being notified of the death, or the date the pension scheme provider could reasonably have been expected to know about the death.

If no benefits have been accessed from the fund by the pension holder prior to death, the fund value is tested against their remaining lifetime allowance. If the pension had been accessed prior to their death, a test would have been done at that point and no further test would take place before age 75.

The pensions lifetime allowance is currently £1,073,100, and will stay at this level until 5 April 2026. If the fund value exceeds the lifetime allowance a tax charge must be paid on the excess prior to the benefits being paid out. However, any pension that is inherited does not count towards the beneficiary’s own lifetime allowance.

The benefits could be taken as a drawdown income from the fund or a death benefit lump sum, or used to set up a lifetime annuity – a guaranteed income.

The choices available also depend on the rules of the scheme itself. The scheme rules may allow the fund value to be used for either a drawdown income or death benefit lump sum, but in some older plans the death benefit value could be the amount of contributions paid either with or without interest.

If the pension holder’s death occurs on or after age 75, the beneficiaries are taxed on any income received at their marginal rate of UK income tax. For example, if the beneficiary elects to take an income via flexi-access drawdown, they are only taxed on the actual income they take in the tax year that it is taken.

Inheritance tax (IHT) may be payable if the pension fund monies go to the estate on death. However, the pension can be passed outside the estate and not be subject to IHT. The pension scheme administrator has discretion on who the benefits are payable to. The best way to ensure that the pension fund is passed on how the pension holder wants is to complete a death benefit nomination form or expression of wishes, which is lodged with the pension scheme provider.

Nominating other beneficiaries can be done when the beneficiary inherits the pension and elects to keep the fund invested. This can be done by completing the death benefit nomination form and is a way to ensure that the pension is passed onto grandchildren, for example.

If the pension is a DB scheme, the scheme rules determine who is able to benefit from the pension funds. Any income paid to a qualifying dependent is taxed as earnings at their marginal rate of UK income tax.