Press speculation is making things difficult for this oil stock

Company considers Nigerian press reports to be “malicious and false”

Eroton remains operator of Niger Delta licence, OML 1

Aim-traded shares in Nigeria-focused exploration and production company San Leon Energy (SLE:23p) shed 13 per cent of their value following speculation in the Nigerian press that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has taken over ownership of the Eroton-operated 1,035 sq km Niger Delta licence, OML 18. Located 500 km from Lagos, OML 18’s other shareholder is Nigeria state oil company NNPC. San Leon holds an indirect 10.58 per cent economic interest in OML 18 and is in the process of carrying out a protracted major capital reorganisation that will see it end up with a 44.1 per cent stake.

Eroton has responded by stating that the allegations made are both “malicious and false”, and that it remains “the operator of OML 18, any change to which has to be made through a clearly defined process which has not been followed”. The company’s statement also highlights that an attempt was made to displace some Eroton staff from its Alakiri Gas Plant on Friday, 24 February 2023 by “armed and unknown men who claimed to be representatives of one of the other joint venture partners, OML 18 Energy Resource Limited”. However, these “purported actions are outside of the due process of law and in breach of the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Joint Operating Agreement”. Eroton categorically denies “any fraudulent acts as stated in the Nigeria press article... and confirms that it continues to operate in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations”.