Investors are ignoring this miner’s earnings recovery potential

Interim pre-tax profit falls 54 per cent to £4.3mn on flat revenue of £63.1mn

Lower production in PGM and copper operations due to power and water supply issues

Copper production guidance cut due to delayed ramp-up of Roan Concentrator

Below par interim results from Jubilee Metals (JLP: 7.4p), an Aim-traded mining company that makes money by extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia, were flagged up in last month’s operational update (‘Power shortages take the shine off Jubilee Metals’, 15 February 2023).

Jubilee’s PGM output came entirely from the group’s expanded Inyoni processing facility, which lifted own production by 20 per cent to 18,208 PGM ounces (oz) and captured 100 per cent of revenue. However, total PGM production declined 10 per cent due to the absence of lower-margin third-party processing. The combination of lower production, softer metal prices and 13 per cent higher net cost per PGM ounce (after chrome by-product credits) meant that attributable PGM earnings fell 19 per cent to £10.6mn on 8 per cent lower PGM revenue of £22.5mn. The high-margin activity accounts for three-quarters of group earnings, and the result explains around half the shortfall in profits in the period.