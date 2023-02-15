/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Power shortages take shine off Jubilee Metals

Power supply issues in both South Africa and Zambia are impacting production at a copper and PGM miner, prompting a steep fall in its share price
Power shortages take shine off Jubilee Metals
February 15, 2023
  • Lower production guidance in PGM and copper operations due to power supply issues
  • Prioritising higher-margin cobalt over copper until concentrate supply improves

Jubilee Metals (JLP: 9.45p), an Aim-traded mining company that makes money by extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia, has issued an operational update ahead of the release of interim results on 20 March 2023. It has not been taken well, prompting a 17 per cent fall in the share price even though the performance was “broadly in-line with management’s expected earnings and revenue targets”.

In South Africa, Jubilee’s strategy is to maximise the processing of historical tailings through its own operations, rather than use processing capacity offered by third-party facilities through existing joint venture agreements. In the six-month trading period, all the PGM output came from Jubilee's expanded Inyoni processing facility, which came on stream in March. However, the plant delivered 10 per cent lower half-yearly production of 18,208 PGM ounces (oz), slightly shy of Berenberg’s 18,600 oz forecast.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data