Power shortages take shine off Jubilee Metals

Lower production guidance in PGM and copper operations due to power supply issues

Prioritising higher-margin cobalt over copper until concentrate supply improves

Jubilee Metals (JLP: 9.45p), an Aim-traded mining company that makes money by extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia, has issued an operational update ahead of the release of interim results on 20 March 2023. It has not been taken well, prompting a 17 per cent fall in the share price even though the performance was “broadly in-line with management’s expected earnings and revenue targets”.

In South Africa, Jubilee’s strategy is to maximise the processing of historical tailings through its own operations, rather than use processing capacity offered by third-party facilities through existing joint venture agreements. In the six-month trading period, all the PGM output came from Jubilee's expanded Inyoni processing facility, which came on stream in March. However, the plant delivered 10 per cent lower half-yearly production of 18,208 PGM ounces (oz), slightly shy of Berenberg’s 18,600 oz forecast.