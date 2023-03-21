/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Henry Boot priced at trough valuation

One of the UK’s leading land development, property development and construction companies is well placed to ride out the economic and property market slowdown
Henry Boot priced at trough valuation
March 21, 2023
  • Record underlying full-year pre-tax profit of £56.1mn
  • Reported pre-tax profit up 29 per cent to £45.6mn after property portfolio movements
  • Return on capital employed rises from 9.6 to 12 per cent
  • EPS increases 18 per cent to 25p
  • NAV per share up 10 per cent to 295p
  • Dividend per share hiked 10 per cent to 6.66p

Sheffield-based Henry Boot (BOOT: 230p), one of the leading land development, property investment, development and construction companies in the UK, flagged up last year’s strong operational performance in a pre-close trading update that I covered last month in my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review.

The group’s management delivered the best results in the group’s 137-year history, driven primarily by residential land sales (3,869 plots) at Hallam Land Management (flat operating profit of £17.3mn), a mix of land sales and development profits at the property investment and development division, and house sales at Stonebridge Homes (combined operating profit of £25.7mn, up from £18.3mn in 2021).

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data