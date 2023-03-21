Henry Boot priced at trough valuation

Record underlying full-year pre-tax profit of £56.1mn

Reported pre-tax profit up 29 per cent to £45.6mn after property portfolio movements

Return on capital employed rises from 9.6 to 12 per cent

EPS increases 18 per cent to 25p

NAV per share up 10 per cent to 295p

Dividend per share hiked 10 per cent to 6.66p

Sheffield-based Henry Boot (BOOT: 230p), one of the leading land development, property investment, development and construction companies in the UK, flagged up last year’s strong operational performance in a pre-close trading update that I covered last month in my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review.

The group’s management delivered the best results in the group’s 137-year history, driven primarily by residential land sales (3,869 plots) at Hallam Land Management (flat operating profit of £17.3mn), a mix of land sales and development profits at the property investment and development division, and house sales at Stonebridge Homes (combined operating profit of £25.7mn, up from £18.3mn in 2021).