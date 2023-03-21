Henry Boot priced at trough valuation

- Record underlying full-year pre-tax profit of £56.1mn
- Reported pre-tax profit up 29 per cent to £45.6mn after property portfolio movements
- Return on capital employed rises from 9.6 to 12 per cent
- EPS increases 18 per cent to 25p
- NAV per share up 10 per cent to 295p
- Dividend per share hiked 10 per cent to 6.66p
Sheffield-based Henry Boot (BOOT: 230p), one of the leading land development, property investment, development and construction companies in the UK, flagged up last year’s strong operational performance in a pre-close trading update that I covered last month in my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review.
The group’s management delivered the best results in the group’s 137-year history, driven primarily by residential land sales (3,869 plots) at Hallam Land Management (flat operating profit of £17.3mn), a mix of land sales and development profits at the property investment and development division, and house sales at Stonebridge Homes (combined operating profit of £25.7mn, up from £18.3mn in 2021).