A marketing firm with a twist

Few companies love buzzwords as much as those engaged in public relations (PR). Investors who are interested in the sector, therefore, must chew through ‘game-changing insights’, ‘mission-critical digital assets’ and ‘cutting-edge technology’ in order to figure out what different businesses actually do. Every now and then, however, it is worth the effort.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Digital expertise

Excellent profit growth

Robust client base

Good value Bear points Acquisition risks

Marketing budgets under pressure

Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) started life as a fairly traditional PR firm. Over the years, however, it has morphed into a digital consultancy, helping clients to build new websites and apps, use data analytics to connect with customers and improve sales, and change their business models to better suit the online world.