A marketing firm with a twist

Few companies love buzzwords as much as those engaged in public relations (PR). Investors who are interested in the sector, therefore, must chew through ‘game-changing insights’, ‘mission-critical digital assets’ and ‘cutting-edge technology’ in order to figure out what different businesses actually do. Every now and then, however, it is worth the effort.
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Digital expertise
- Excellent profit growth
- Robust client base
- Good value
Bear points
- Acquisition risks
- Marketing budgets under pressure
Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) started life as a fairly traditional PR firm. Over the years, however, it has morphed into a digital consultancy, helping clients to build new websites and apps, use data analytics to connect with customers and improve sales, and change their business models to better suit the online world.