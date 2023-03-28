/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Bango profits set to soar after game-changing acquisition

Bango’s second-half revenue was 63 per cent higher than the first half
Bango profits set to soar after game-changing acquisition
March 28, 2023
  • Revenue up 38 per cent to $28.5mn
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) surges 354 per cent to $5mn
  • Adjusted cash profit of $5mn, ahead of analysts’ estimates
  • 2022 end-user spend (EUS) of $5.6bn and exit rate of $8.6bn
  • $11mn of planned $21mn synergies realised from Docomo acquisition

Last summer, Aim-traded technology group Bango (BGO:215p) made the transformational acquisition of the global payments business of NTT Docomo, a Japanese mobile network operator with 85mn subscribers, and signed a long-term platform deal with that group to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s largest merchants.

The four-month contribution from Docomo was a key factor behind the record second-half performance from Bango, a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform that enables smartphone users to charge app store purchases to their mobile phone account.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data