Bango profits set to soar after game-changing acquisition

Revenue up 38 per cent to $28.5mn

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) surges 354 per cent to $5mn

Adjusted cash profit of $5mn, ahead of analysts’ estimates

2022 end-user spend (EUS) of $5.6bn and exit rate of $8.6bn

$11mn of planned $21mn synergies realised from Docomo acquisition

Last summer, Aim-traded technology group Bango (BGO:215p) made the transformational acquisition of the global payments business of NTT Docomo, a Japanese mobile network operator with 85mn subscribers, and signed a long-term platform deal with that group to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s largest merchants.

The four-month contribution from Docomo was a key factor behind the record second-half performance from Bango, a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform that enables smartphone users to charge app store purchases to their mobile phone account.